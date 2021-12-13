 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 41

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 13, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Tony Nese vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds
  • Nikii Duke & Tina San Antonio vs. Kris Statlander & Red Velvet
  • Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
  • Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz
  • Joey Sweets & Antonio Zambrano & Jack Tomlinson vs. Gunn Club
  • Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz

Enjoy the show.

