Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 41

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Dec. 13, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Tony Nese vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds
- Nikii Duke & Tina San Antonio vs. Kris Statlander & Red Velvet
- Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
- Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo
- Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz
- Joey Sweets & Antonio Zambrano & Jack Tomlinson vs. Gunn Club
- Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz
Enjoy the show.
Loading comments...