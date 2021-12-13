Adam Cole would love to reunite with Kyle O’Reilly, and to kick Johnny Gargano’s ass

The AEW panel at C2E2 on Saturday (Dec. 11) gave us more than just CM Punk’s thoughts on Tony Khan’s booking. It also gave a fan a chance to ask Adam Cole about the possibility of working with a couple former colleagues.

Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s WWE contracts just expired, with their NXT runs ending (at least for now) in ways that were reminiscent of how Cole’s ended over the summer. There’s various levels of speculation each guy could eventually end up getting a “Gargano/O’Reilly is All Elite” tweet at some point. What does Britt Baker’s BAY BAY boy think about that?

On the subject of Kool Kyle to AEW, which a lot of people think is a done deal, Cole said he doesn’t know if an Undisputed ERA reunion is in the cards, but he’s down for it.

“So this is the honest to God truth, I have no idea what Kyle’s gonna do. I really don’t. I’m not even sure he knows exactly what he’s gonna do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle, as well as Bobby [Fish]? Hell yeah I would love that. Hell yeah I would. Absolutely.”

When another fan asked who would be most interested in kicking Johnny Wrestling’s ass, Cole’s hand shot up. This clip has both moments, and a good answer from Billy Gunn to the Gargano question. Sadly, it cuts off before Ruby Soho says she’s make Johnny cry.

CM Punk and Billy Gunns reaction like “he better not spill the beans” when Adam Cole was asked about the rumors of Kyle O'Reilly



Also Cole & Billy Gunns response to a Johnny Gargano question has me rolling #AEW pic.twitter.com/rBTtAheMVW — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) December 12, 2021

You can watch the whole panel here.