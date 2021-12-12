 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTR claim controversy in AEW tag title loss to Lucha Bros

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
FTR were confident in becoming two-time AEW tag champs when they wrestled the Lucha Bros on Rampage. Too bad for them that Fenix and Pentagon had their number to retain the belts. It appeared that the Lucha Bros finally put this feud to bed for the time being, however, controversy is afoot under closer scrutiny.

It seems that Cash Wheeler’s foot was under the ropes on the final pinfall. Wheeler astutely pointed out the officiating mistake.

Dax Harwood provided visual proof, at least according to this camera angle.

Harwood continued railing about the screwjob.

Referee Rick Knox doesn’t feel any urgency in correcting the potential error.

Andrade’s assistant, Jose, may have cracked the case as to why that is. The answer lies within Knox’s Twitter profile picture.

It’s hard to feel bad for FTR considering they break the rules so much. However, what’s fair is fair. They have a strong case for another rematch. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind watching another round with the Lucha Bros after that excellent outing on Rampage. This feels like destiny’s way of telling us they should fight forever.

Do you think FTR has strong enough evidence to warrant one more tag title opportunity?

