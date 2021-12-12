FTR claim controversy in AEW tag title loss to Lucha Bros

FTR were confident in becoming two-time AEW tag champs when they wrestled the Lucha Bros on Rampage. Too bad for them that Fenix and Pentagon had their number to retain the belts. It appeared that the Lucha Bros finally put this feud to bed for the time being, however, controversy is afoot under closer scrutiny.

It seems that Cash Wheeler’s foot was under the ropes on the final pinfall. Wheeler astutely pointed out the officiating mistake.

Don’t let my beautiful new Luchador backpack distract you from the fact that my foot was under the ropes. https://t.co/N31Rzrr6bU — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 11, 2021

Dax Harwood provided visual proof, at least according to this camera angle.

Cash’s foot under the bottom rope! ROPE BREAK! God forbid a ref abide by the damn rules around here!! Put our lives on the line for almost 20 mins and then the ref misses this?! Just give us the belts! pic.twitter.com/YjTKOB5LRH — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 11, 2021

Harwood continued railing about the screwjob.

Oh and before I go drink with my family, Fenix hit me with a belt, Fenix also did not tag to hit their stupid ass, double-stomp-to-the-asshole-while-in-the-piledriver-position move! So that’s two DQ’s right there! GTFOH! https://t.co/ArjrssWHRP — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 11, 2021

Referee Rick Knox doesn’t feel any urgency in correcting the potential error.

Yawn — Rick Knox (@madmadref) December 11, 2021

Andrade’s assistant, Jose, may have cracked the case as to why that is. The answer lies within Knox’s Twitter profile picture.

Im not saying @madmadref is biased, but his profile picture on twitter is with a member of the LuchaBums. #FTR are legends, rematch, new ref ! pic.twitter.com/CqGNnva5wZ — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) December 11, 2021

It’s hard to feel bad for FTR considering they break the rules so much. However, what’s fair is fair. They have a strong case for another rematch. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind watching another round with the Lucha Bros after that excellent outing on Rampage. This feels like destiny’s way of telling us they should fight forever.

Do you think FTR has strong enough evidence to warrant one more tag title opportunity?