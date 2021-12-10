Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the UBS Arena on Long Island, in Elmont, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Hook’s in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol. It’s the most highly anticipated debut match in AEW history.

Also advertised for tonight: Lucha Bros defend the AEW world tag team titles against FTR. There will be a six woman tag match with the team of Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti taking on Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford. Finally, Wheeler Yuta will fight Adam Cole in a singles match.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR DEC. 10