Sting wrestles in Atlanta for first time in 14 years, hands Gunn Club their first loss

For the first time in 14 years, The Icon Sting wrestled in Atlanta (well, Duluth, Georgia... close enough for wrestling promoters).

As he’s done in each of AEW matches to date, Sting partnered up with Darby Allin. That team is undefeated, as were their opponents on the Dec. 1 Dynamite - The Gunn Club. Billy and his sons Colten & Austin have never lost, in any combination.

It took even more crazy/beautiful Allin dives than normal...

... one of which busted Darby open. He was rocked, but it turned out Sting didn’t need him. The Icon kicked out of a Fameasser from Billy Gunn, then hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Ass Boy to pick up the win for his team.

62 years old, victorious in the city where he had his best moments, and now 5 - 0 in AEW. Sting’s still got it.

