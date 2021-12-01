Hangman Page/Bryan Danielson AEW World title match set for Winter is Coming

The next challenger for the AEW World title was set even before Hangman Page won the belt from Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson’s win over Miro in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament at that Nov. 13 PPV earned him a shot at the belt. And if an American Dragon title match wasn’t enough to get the fans salivating, Danielson turned up the heat on his arrogant prick character starting with his first interaction with the Page.

Over the last few weeks, he’s been going through Hangman’s pals in Dark Order like a buzzsaw, ramping up the anticipation even more. Now, minutes before Bryan kicks Alan “5” Angels head in with the World champ at the commentary desk on the Dec. 1 Dynamite, we know when the Dragon and the Cowboy will clash.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite coming up @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT LIVE on @TNTdrama! Ahead of tonight’s show, NOW it’s official 12/15 in Dallas, #WinterIsComing Dynamite: Hangman @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson for the @AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/ubvbdQamwq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 2, 2021

Page vs. Danielson is the first thing announced for the special “Winter is Coming” Dynamite in Dallas on Dec. 15 (a night that will also feature a Rampage taping). Does it really need much more to sell it though?

Even if your answer is the same as mine (NO!), we’ll keep you posted on the card.