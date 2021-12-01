Ruby Soho advances in the TBS Championship Tournament

It took everything Ruby Soho had. Unlike her opponent in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, Kris Statlander, Ruby didn’t get a first round bye in the tournament. For much of their match on the Dec. 1 Dynamite, Statlander overpowered the smaller Soho.
Sounds like THUNDER! @callmekrisstat #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/mT2eDivyNQ— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 2, 2021
With the Galaxy’s Favorite Alien setting up for Big Bang Theory, it looked like a wrap. But Ruby was able to counter, and pick up a huge win.
What a counter by @realrubysoho to get the win and advance to the semifinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/35UHp8b7ih— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021
After a handshake from a heartbroken Statlander, Soho will advance to face Nyla Rose in the semis.
Wrestling is about respect— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 2, 2021
What a match, what competitors #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SpXOJcya3P
While her manager Vickie Guerrero distracted Statlander on the stage, Rose slipped into the ring and took out a celebrating Soho.
It won’t be that easy in the final four.
Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.
Loading comments...