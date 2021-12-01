Ruby Soho advances in the TBS Championship Tournament

It took everything Ruby Soho had. Unlike her opponent in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, Kris Statlander, Ruby didn’t get a first round bye in the tournament. For much of their match on the Dec. 1 Dynamite, Statlander overpowered the smaller Soho.

With the Galaxy’s Favorite Alien setting up for Big Bang Theory, it looked like a wrap. But Ruby was able to counter, and pick up a huge win.

What a counter by @realrubysoho to get the win and advance to the semifinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/35UHp8b7ih — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

After a handshake from a heartbroken Statlander, Soho will advance to face Nyla Rose in the semis.

Wrestling is about respect



What a match, what competitors #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SpXOJcya3P — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 2, 2021

While her manager Vickie Guerrero distracted Statlander on the stage, Rose slipped into the ring and took out a celebrating Soho.

It won’t be that easy in the final four.

