 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ruby Soho advances in the TBS Championship Tournament

By Sean Rueter
/ new

It took everything Ruby Soho had. Unlike her opponent in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, Kris Statlander, Ruby didn’t get a first round bye in the tournament. For much of their match on the Dec. 1 Dynamite, Statlander overpowered the smaller Soho.

With the Galaxy’s Favorite Alien setting up for Big Bang Theory, it looked like a wrap. But Ruby was able to counter, and pick up a huge win.

After a handshake from a heartbroken Statlander, Soho will advance to face Nyla Rose in the semis.

While her manager Vickie Guerrero distracted Statlander on the stage, Rose slipped into the ring and took out a celebrating Soho.

It won’t be that easy in the final four.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...