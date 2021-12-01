Miro is trapped in a void, and he’s taking the fight to his God

We haven’t seen much of Miro since Bryan Danielson beat him in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear.

The Redeemer entered that tourney questioning everything after losing the TNT championship to Sammy Guevara. Most of all, he was questioning his God, the deity who’d anointed him as their favorite and powered his transition from Kip Sapian’s Best Man to a champ who made nine successful title defenses.

Since last month’s PPV, we’ve been left to wonder what the lose to Danielson did to an already rattled Miro. On the Dec. 1 Dynamite, we found out.

Don't want to be the next person to find themselves across the ring from @ToBeMiro - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/C8Fz5BXbLY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

It’s not entirely clear what the plan to repair one weakness and embrace the other means (fixing his neck? divorcing his hot, flexible wife?), or how exactly he plans to storm the gates of heaven and turn its floor red.

But I’ll damn sure be watching to find out.

