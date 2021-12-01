AEW Rankings (Dec. 1, 2021): Former champ rises to #1

AEW released their latest rankings (Dec. 1, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

No changes for the men. It’s notable that Kenny Omega remains high despite an injury absence. Part of that might be the lack of singles matches from the ranked challengers below him. It is likely that Omega won’t compete again in the ring this year, so that opens opportunity for others to pick up momentum and position themselves strongly when the records reset next year.

Bryan Danielson is still waiting for the right time to book his championship shot against Hangman Page. In the meantime, the #1 man will compete against Alan “5” Angels tonight on Dynamite. On Friday night Rampage, Sammy Guevara has a TNT title defense against Tony Nese.

Women:

To be the champ, you have to beat the champ. Riho did the second part by pinning Dr. Britt Baker on Rampage, however, it was a non-title bout. Riho’s consolation prize is a jolt up the board from #4 to #1 and a future championship contest with Baker. Riho was the inaugural AEW women’s champion, and now she has a chance to between the first two-time winner in the company’s history. Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Nyla Rose each dropped one place accordingly.

For top 5 action, #5 Kris Statlander competes against Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

The Young Bucks continue to sink. They have been inactive due to injury, and their top 5 status has reflected the situation. The Jackson boys dropped from #2 to #5. FTR bounced up one spot to #2, and the Gunn Club leapfrogged Santana & Ortiz from #5 to #3.

Billy Gunn and son have a tough test tonight when they rumble with Sting and Darby Allin on Dynamite. Friday night is a good night to fight, so the Lucha Bros will defend the AEW tag titles against FTR in 2-out-of-3 falls on Rampage.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?