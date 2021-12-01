AEW Rewind: Cody Rhodes training montage, Hangman Page on commentary, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped stuff. Sorry for the lack of description. I just can’t get over my excitement for the opening training montage. TRAINING MONTAGE! Footage of Cody Rhodes running with Pharaoh is tough to beat.

The training montage was more reflective than energetic or explosive. It could have used a sprint scene. Cody explained his mindset going into the Atlanta street fight against Andrade. He accepts that newcomers view him as the gatekeeper to make a name off of and some fans deciding to boo him. Cody can take that pressure, but he’s not going to allow Andrade to get away with DDTing him on the concrete floor. Cody is tired of seeing the cage moonsault clip against Wardlow in Atlanta, so it is time to make a new highlight.

‘Road to’ also featured comments from Ruby Soho prior to her bout with Kris Statlander in the TBS Championship and Alan Angels’ thoughts on stepping up to Bryan Danielson. Soho plans to prove she is the best women to ever wrestle. No more fun with Statlander. It’s time to battle. Angels discussed his friendship with the Dark Order. 5 looked up to Danielson as a hero, but he is not fond of Danielson’s current attitude.

After hearing Angels’ insults, Danielson isn’t fond of him either.

Touching. Alan Angels wrestling in the same building where he graduated high school. Out of kindness I was going to take it easy on him in front of his family and friends, but then he called me an asshole in this video. Not kind. Now he’ll get his head kicked in… and maybe worse https://t.co/mg7y77jq3G — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 1, 2021

To ensure Hangman Page keeps his cool during that bout, he has been warned about monetary sanctions if he interferes. Hangman will still have a close seat as he fills in for Jim Ross to call the action.

AEW GM @TonyKhan announced that #AEW World Champ @theAdamPage will be in JR’s seat on commentary for @BryanDanielson vs @Alan_V_Angels on #AEWDynamite & that Hangman will be fined if he leaves the desk to interfere with the match TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/r2YhgY50FQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2021

Curiosity has swirled around MJF being the Sprawl God. Eddie Kingston and Taz have shed a little light on the rules regarding a double leg takedown attempt on MJF.

THANK YOU Mr.Kingston…it’s ridiculous. You basically have to tell the dude, “Hey, I’m gonna shoot a double leg on you now”

*Come on @The_MJF , u better than that and you know it. https://t.co/Lc2s80LW1T — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) November 29, 2021

MJF isn’t buying their excuses.

Excuse after excuse. Love you bro. You’re better than agreeing with Kingston. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 29, 2021

Tony Khan found the silver lining in Dynamite viewership, which was hindered by Thanksgiving eve.

Thanks to you fans, last week was our biggest Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite yet!

2019: 333k 18-49/663k P2

Cable industry shrunk by 9% the next year, yet we rose

2020: 338k 18-49/710k P2

Cable industry shrunk by ANOTHER 9% the next year, yet we rose

2021: 408k 18-49/898k P2



LFG! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2021

Touching on story beats from Elevation and Dark, there wasn’t much carryover. Anthony Greene lost to Adam Cole, but he put up a fight. Greene might be someone to keep on eye on for future AEW work. Also, a new luchador debuted that may be Bryan Danielson in disguise.

On the latest Shot of Brandi (here), Aaron Solo helped drink pumpkin spice cocktails and bake a pumpkin cake roll. The complicated recipe required meticulous measurements, so there wasn’t a lot of chatter. Cody had a cameo for ‘That’s what she said’ jokes.

Being the Elite took a week off.

There will be no #BTE tomorrow. We’ll be back with a new episode on 12/6 @ 12pm ET! — Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) November 28, 2021

We’ll close with AEW stars discussing the importance of mental health. Will Hobbs, Vickie Guerrero, Dax Harwood, Amanda Huber, and Blade spoke about benefits of therapy.