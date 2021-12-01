Big Swole announces she and AEW mutually decided to part ways

Since she arrived for the Casino Battle Royal at the first All Out back in 2019, fans had high hopes for Big Swole in AEW. Those seemed on the verge of being realized when she won her feud with Britt Baker at the Labor Day weekend PPV last year.

But then Swole had some health struggles, all of which were complicated by the fact she lives with Crohn’s disease. Swole’s only appeared sparingly for the company in 2021, and yesterday (Nov. 30) announced that her AEW contract wouldn’t be renewed — a mutual decision made after her conversations with Tony Khan and his management team.

“Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn, change. Dealing with shadow work took strength I didn’t know I had. I think God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with [Tony Khan] and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. “This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality.”

AEW hasn’t commented on Swole’s announcement.

Join us in wishing her the best in whatever comes next.