Watch AEW Dark Episode 119

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 30, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole
- Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow
- Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart)
- D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese
- Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart
- Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra
- Baron Black & Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy & Jora Johl
- Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn
- Mike Reed vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels (w/-1)
- “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven
- Ray Jaz vs. Infinito
- Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher (w/H.F.O.)
Enjoy the show!
