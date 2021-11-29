Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 39

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Nov. 29, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamanté & The Bunny (w/Vickie Guerrero & Mei Suruga) vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue & Ryo Mizunami & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
- Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Vic Capri vs. Tony Nese
- The Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) & Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds
- Alice Crowley & Missa Kate vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
- Hardy Family Office vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels
- Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm
Enjoy the show!
