Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 39

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Nov. 29, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamanté & The Bunny (w/Vickie Guerrero & Mei Suruga) vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue & Ryo Mizunami & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
  • Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • Vic Capri vs. Tony Nese
  • The Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. Varsity Blonds (w/Julia Hart) & Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds
  • Alice Crowley & Missa Kate vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
  • Hardy Family Office vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels
  • Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm

Enjoy the show!

