Thanksgiving Eve brought Dynamite its lowest Wednesday numbers in months

The holiday-delayed ratings and viewership data are in for last week’s (Nov. 24) episode of Dynamite.

Understandably, it seems a lot of wrestling fans had things to do on Thanksgiving Eve other than watch AEW. Per ShowBuzzDaily, last Wednesday’s show from Chicago had an audience of 898,000. That’s down almost 9% from Nov. 17, which was also the first show after an eventful Full Gear PPV.

A lot of those fans were in the key demo. Last week’s .31 rating among 18 - 49 year olds was a slightly more than 16% week-to-week drop. Both numbers were the lowest since Dynamite returned to its usual Wednesday night time spot on Oct. 27.

Expect a bit of a bounce back this week, when people aren’t traveling or visiting with those who have. But the holidays will likely impact everyone’s ratings all month, with the possible exception of the Winter is Coming special episode on Dec. 15.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

