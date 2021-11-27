The Rock, CM Punk among those sending support to Jim Ross

On Thanksgiving (Nov. 25, 2021 here in the United States), WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross tweeted that he would have to take time off from calling Dynamite & Rampage while undergoing a regimen of radiation procedures.

Ross had initially hoped he’d be able to work through his skin cancer treatment. JR’s spoken in the past how the job helped him deal with hardships and tragedies in the past, like a previous bout of skin cancer, and the tragic death of his wife.

But while he won’t be able to slap on the headset and call pro wrestling for the next few weeks, he does have the support of his boss, Tony Khan:

JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! https://t.co/dqUvpfNgkt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2021

And a ton of support from the talent he’s worked with through the years - including the most electrifying star in the worlds of sports & entertainment, and wrestlers & fans for whom he’s the soundtrack of the business.

Stay strong, JR! U got this.

No steak eaters — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2021

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery @JRsBBQ



I think a visit from Mrs Foley’s baby boy might be just what the Dr ordered. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 26, 2021

We’re all with you-

LET’S GO‼️ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) November 26, 2021

Best wishes, my friend! Sending positives thoughts your way & hoping for a speedy & healthy recovery for ya, Jim. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 26, 2021

Prayers coming your way — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) November 26, 2021

Best wishes, Jim. Get well soon! — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 26, 2021

look forward to having ya back JR — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) November 26, 2021

All the best, JR! — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 26, 2021

All the best JR. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 26, 2021

Wishing you all of the luck! — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 26, 2021

You’ve got this, Jim. We’re confident we’ll see & hear you soon.