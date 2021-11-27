 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Rock, CM Punk among those sending support to Jim Ross

The legendary announcer recently revealed he’s taking time off from calling AEW shows while he undergoes radiation treatments for skin cancer.

By Sean Rueter
On Thanksgiving (Nov. 25, 2021 here in the United States), WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross tweeted that he would have to take time off from calling Dynamite & Rampage while undergoing a regimen of radiation procedures.

Ross had initially hoped he’d be able to work through his skin cancer treatment. JR’s spoken in the past how the job helped him deal with hardships and tragedies in the past, like a previous bout of skin cancer, and the tragic death of his wife.

But while he won’t be able to slap on the headset and call pro wrestling for the next few weeks, he does have the support of his boss, Tony Khan:

And a ton of support from the talent he’s worked with through the years - including the most electrifying star in the worlds of sports & entertainment, and wrestlers & fans for whom he’s the soundtrack of the business.

You’ve got this, Jim. We’re confident we’ll see & hear you soon.

