Sting and Billy Gunn are going at it next week

It seems that AEW’s new strategy to get fans to tune into a rough Friday night time slot for Rampage is use the show to announce the matches coming up next week.

On tonight’s (Nov. 26) episode, some additional footage was shown after Dynamite went off the air of Andrade nailing Cody Rhodes with the Hammerlock DDT on concrete. The two men will now face off on next week’s (Dec. 1) Dynamite in an Atlanta Street Fight.

That card will also include a clash of two undefeated tag teams - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Gunn Club. Sting and Billy Gunn have a combined age of 120 years old, but that won’t stop them from getting it on next week.

Dynamite also includes Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament.

Finally Bryan Danielson will continue kicking heads off the Dark Order members when he takes on Alan Angels.

AEW also announced multiple title matches for next week’s Rampage on Dec. 3. Tony Nese will make his TNT debut in a TNT title match against Sammy Guevara. Tony laid Sammy out with a sucker punch tonight to add some heat to the bout.

We’ll also see FTR challenge Lucha Bros for the AEW tag titles in a 2 out of 3 falls match. This is the night before Triplemania Regia, where the teams will do battle again over FTR’s AAA tag titles.

Here are all the details on what AEW has in store for next week, in case you prefer video to text:

The holiday gifts are coming early next week on #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/dhRPlVNem5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 27, 2021

