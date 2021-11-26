Riho scores a great Black Friday deal after beating Britt Baker

Tonight’s (Nov. 26) episode of AEW Rampage included a Black Friday Deal match between Riho and Britt Baker. If Riho wins, she earns a future shot at Baker’s AEW Women’s world championship.

This match was booked because the video evidence showed Riho was actually never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at the All Out pay-per-view in September. AEW owed her one.

Late in the match, after each wrestler survived a series of high impact moves, Riho scored the pin out of nowhere:

Just like that, Baker’s very bad Thanksgiving week continues. Riho is now guaranteed a title shot against her.

There’s no word yet on when the Baker versus Riho title match is happening, but Winter is Coming takes place on Dec. 15, so that might just be the right time to run this match back with the championship on the line.

The commentators mentioned that Baker has never beaten Riho in a singles match. Do you think Britt will turn her luck around when the title is on the line, Cagesiders?

