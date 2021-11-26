The Young Bucks sign contract extensions with AEW

According to the Wrestling Observer, The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have signed new two year contract extensions to remain with All Elite Wrestling. The report notes that the duo’s original deal was set to expire in Jan. 1, 2022 but will now run through January 2024.

The two, who are still executive vice presidents for the company, have been with the promotion since its inception in 2019. It’s unclear what their situation is in regards to a talent contract vs. an executive one but at the very least they’re signed on for the next two years minimum.

Both have been off television dating back to the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 13, where they participated in a wild six-man Falls Count Anywhere match. Both have been dealing with some injury issues and are apparently taking some time to heal up before coming back.

They’ll have plenty of time to keep delivering like they have been.

Naturally, they updated their bio to reflect this news: