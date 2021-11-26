A compelling theory for why Dante Martin signed with Team Taz

On the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite, AEW’s ongoing storyline with Dante Martin hit a big beat when the high flier spurned Lio Rush to sign with Team Taz.

Why would he do this? Sure, Lio Rush just kind of shanghaied Martin, and seems to be every bit the heel Taz and his crew are. But Dante’s on a six match win streak since Rush made himself the hot prospect’s manager/partner. His joining the FTW team wasn’t just a shock to the audience and Lio, it also left Dante’s injured brother scratching his head.

This story is surely a long way from over, and if it gives us a Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush match at any point, it’ll be impossible to complain about. But still... why did Dante sign on the dotted line to replace Brian Cage in the ECW Triple Crown champ’s group with Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and internet sensation Hook?

My colleague Stella Cheeks dropped a theory on us in the Cageside offices, and it’s one I can’t poke any holes in.

When I was 20 years old, I’d take a job that provided tasty treats over one that didn’t — any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Even now, it might not be the main reason I made a career decision, but free chips would be on the pros side of the pro/con list. Free chips from a cool cat like Hook? Fuhgedaboudit.

Maybe we’ll find out tonight if snacks was what swayed Martin. Meanwhile, let us know what you think about Stella’s theory in the comments below.