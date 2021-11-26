Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Britt Baker vs. Riho in a Black Friday Deal match. That means if Riho wins, she will get a future shot at Baker’s AEW women’s championship.

Also advertised for tonight: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 26