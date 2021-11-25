Jim Ross is taking a leave of absence from AEW due to cancer treatment

We learned about the bad news of Jim Ross’ skin cancer diagnosis last month. Ross was hopeful that he could work through the upcoming radiation treatments and miss no time from the AEW commentary booth.

Then last night’s episode of Dynamite ended with Ross giving the following sign off:

“I’m Jim Ross, saying enjoy your Thanksgiving, be safe, love your loved ones, and I’ll see you again in the very near future.”

It sounded like Ross was going to be off television for at least a few weeks.

He confirmed his absence on Twitter tonight, revealing that his 22 radiation treatments will keep him away from the All Elite commentary booth until at least the December 29 episode of Dynamite:

Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville.



@TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.



My thanks for all your support. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 26, 2021

Keep Jim Ross in your thoughts during this very stressful time, and let’s hope that his radiation treatments are successful in battling the skin cancer and turning this scary health situation around.