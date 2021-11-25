 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adam Cole’s best friend is entering AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Adam Cole is a swell fellow. With Kenny Omega out due to injury, Mr. Baybay is taking charge to make sure the Elite is a well-oiled unit. They’ve had some setbacks recently, but opportunities are abound to right the ship.

On Friday night Rampage in AEW, Cole and his best friend Bobby Fish will wrestle the so-called Best Friends Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Not only that, Cole has arranged a championship opportunity for Fish to compete for the AAA Megacampeonato at Triplemania Regia in Monterrey, Mexico on December 4.

Omega held the Megacampeonato for a record 765 days before being stripped of the title. He had been scheduled to defend against Hijo del Vikingo. With the exit of Omega, AAA turned it into a multi-man match. Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) and Jay Lethal were announced earlier in the week. Cole believes that the AAA belt rightfully belongs in AEW, so he arranged for Fish to bring the gold back home.

Fish is a former ROH TV champ and has also held numerous tag team titles in NJPW, NXT, and ROH.

Triplemania Regia is scheduled to be available for PPV viewing outside Mexico through Fite TV.

The televised portion of the full card includes:

  • AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. TBA
  • Psycho Clown, Pagano, & Cain Velasquez vs. Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & LA Park
  • AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros
  • Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs Laredo Kid & surprise luchador

If AAA is saving the best for last in the AAA Megacampeonato match, who do you hope it will be?

