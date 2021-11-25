Adam Cole’s best friend is entering AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia

Adam Cole is a swell fellow. With Kenny Omega out due to injury, Mr. Baybay is taking charge to make sure the Elite is a well-oiled unit. They’ve had some setbacks recently, but opportunities are abound to right the ship.

On Friday night Rampage in AEW, Cole and his best friend Bobby Fish will wrestle the so-called Best Friends Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Not only that, Cole has arranged a championship opportunity for Fish to compete for the AAA Megacampeonato at Triplemania Regia in Monterrey, Mexico on December 4.

.@theBobbyFish es presentado por @AdamColePro como el nuevo retador por el Megacampeonato de AAA



The Elite de @AEW buscará recuperar el oro en #TriplemaniaRegia



04 diciembre | @PalacioSultan

Omega held the Megacampeonato for a record 765 days before being stripped of the title. He had been scheduled to defend against Hijo del Vikingo. With the exit of Omega, AAA turned it into a multi-man match. Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) and Jay Lethal were announced earlier in the week. Cole believes that the AAA belt rightfully belongs in AEW, so he arranged for Fish to bring the gold back home.

Fish is a former ROH TV champ and has also held numerous tag team titles in NJPW, NXT, and ROH.

Triplemania Regia is scheduled to be available for PPV viewing outside Mexico through Fite TV.

ICYMI



@luchalibreaaa #TriplemaniaRegia is coming to #FITE



Who walks away with the AAA Tag Team gold and MEGA Championship?



️Dec. 4

Monterrey, Mexico

️Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

➡️ https://t.co/12kzmUIYWG pic.twitter.com/NFqNtBGuw6 — FITE (@FiteTV) November 24, 2021

The televised portion of the full card includes:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. TBA

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. TBA Psycho Clown, Pagano, & Cain Velasquez vs. Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & LA Park

AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros

FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs Laredo Kid & surprise luchador

If AAA is saving the best for last in the AAA Megacampeonato match, who do you hope it will be?