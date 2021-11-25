AEW rolled into Chicago, Illinois, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Nov. 26) Black Friday episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Bobby Fish and Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy in a tag team match in about 13 minutes.

Riho beat Britt Baker in a Black Friday Deal match in about eight minutes, which means Riho has earned a future shot at Baker’s AEW women’s championship.

Eddie Kingston was victorious over Daniel Garcia. Garcia avoided the first spinning backfist but was put down by the second one. Eddie was jumped by 2point0 afterwards, until Chris Jericho ran in from the commentary booth to make the save. Kingston was not happy that Jericho got involved in his business.

