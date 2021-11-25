Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’s a heel

On in appearance on Busted Open yesterday (Nov. 24) before Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was asked about his being a jerk in his segment with new AEW World champion & Dark Order the Wednesday before:

“So, I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. “I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean to say, ‘Hey, congratulations Hangman Adam Page. You are the world champion, I’m a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. And I’m a little disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight and that you haven’t been wrestling that much and I’ve been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ “I don’t think any of that is overtly mean [laughs]. I think because people boo me, and I’m not gonna lie I do enjoy being booed. There’s something just so fun about it [laughs]. “So, I might lean into that a little bit more but there was nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now, because of that I’m gonna kick all of his friends’ heads in but I think I would be doing that anyway. “I don’t consider it a heel turn. I’m just being me.”

And I get it. What the American Dragon is saying makes sense (and it’s damn good heeling). But then he goes out and not only beats Colt Cabana, but calls back to one of his most famous WWE heel promos, and brags about knocking Cabana’s tooth out.

Then he promises to beat up the Atlanta members of Dark Order (which seems to be Alan Angels and... Anna Jay?) in their hometown next Wednesday, baits AEW World champ Hangman Page into a fight, then bails as soon as he loses the upper hand?

He’s not a heel...

Bryan Danielson is a real prick #AEWDynamite — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) November 25, 2021

Thanks for putting it so succinctly, Alex. We have to get on with these highlights from last night’s Dynamite.

