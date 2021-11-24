AEW announces first TNT special, Battle of the Belts

During the Nov. 24 episode of Dynamite, AEW announced their first Saturday special on TNT. It’s exactly as rumored... A Battle of the Belts on Jan. 8, 2022.

We did get a subtitle/brand for these occasional events: Saturday Fight Night. The first of these will take place just days after Dynamite moves to TBS. Rampage will remain on TNT, and air the night before Battle of the Belts.

Witness the first ever #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE on TNT from @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC! Tickets for this historic event go on sale THIS SATURDAY (11/27) at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/zf7ZcHy1l0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

No additional details on this one just yet, other than that it will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday (Nov. 27) at 10am ET.

Beyond the lack of a card — although presumably people who have belts will battle other people who have belts — the biggest question is probably how long the special will be.

We’ll let you know as soon as we find out. Excited for the first Battle of the Belts?