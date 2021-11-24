Cody vs. Chicago, Arn & Tully team-up close out Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite

The main event of the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite was a lot of things. That will happen when you put together an eight-man tag with three managers.

En route to Andrade El Ídolo pinning PAC, this was a physical, highflying affair that advanced the story between AEW Tag champs Lucha Bros and AAA Tag champs FTR. It further Cody Rhodes & PAC’s issues with Andrade & Malakai Black, and planted a seed for trouble between the reluctant partners when Cody accidentally superkicked the Bastard.

But there were two stories within the story that are worth highlighting.

One is the Chicago crowd’s reaction to the American Nightmare. It was pretty hostile, as it is most places north of the Mason Dixon line these days. The issue came to a head when Rhodes threw his weight belt into the crowd. Like the Wrigley Faithful many Chicagoans are, the fan who caught it threw it back.

When Rhodes threw it again before his inadvertent superkick, a second fan didn’t throw it back. They now probably has some explaining to do to the folks around them in Wintrust Arena.

When things broke down after Cody kicked one of his tag partners, it looked like we might finally get a physical showdown between Horsemen Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard. But when El Îdolo’s assistant José wanted to mix it up too, we got a Brain Busters reunion instead!

Your mileage may vary on that moment, but old heads like me know that somewhere Bobby Heenan is smiling.

It was a great way to close out another good episode of Dynamite.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on the Nov. 24 edition of Dynamite here.