Thunder Rosa advances in the TBS Championship Tournament

There’s been bad blood, and literal blood, between Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for a while now. That spilled over into the TBS Championship Tournament on the Nov. 24 Dynamite in Chicago, when Rosa faced Baker’s henchwoman Jaime Hayter in a quarterfinal match.

The dentist got involved, but it didn’t pan out the way she planned.

A hard fought battle between Hayter and Rosa looked to be over when the Mexican wrestler locked in her submission. But Rebel distracted referee Rick Knox, and Baker pulled Thunder off her ally. But when the heels tried to team up to take Jaime’s opponent out with a superkick, Britt took out Hayter instead.

It wasn’t long before Rosa got the pin; she’ll now face Jade Cargill with a shot at the finals on Jan. 5, 2022 — the first episode of Dynamite to air on its new network, TBS... get it?!?!

Meanwhile, the Women’s champ may have to get her own house in order after Hayter stormed off.

