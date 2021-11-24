AEW Rankings (Nov. 24, 2021): Billy Gunn is in the top 5

AEW released their latest rankings (Nov. 24, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

No changes for the men this week. It still puts a smile on my face seeing Hangman Page on the championship side.

Women:

Tay Conti exited from #3 to make room for Riho back in the mix at #4. Could Riho be in line as the next challenger for Dr. Britt Baker DMD? They have a little bit of history together with Baker coming up short twice during Riho’s title run. One bout was singles competition, and the other was a four-way.

Nyla Rose moved up one spot after an impressive victory over Hikaru Shida in the TBS Championship tournament. #2 Thunder Rosa will be in action tonight on Dynamite against Jamie Hayter looking to advance in the bracket.

Tag Team:

Jurassic Express earned a win over Adam Cole & Bobby Fish to propel past the Young Bucks into #1. The Acclaimed dropped a riveting affair with Lio Rush & Dante Martin to fall out of the top 5. Santana & Ortiz moved up one spot to #4, and the Gunn Club moved in to #5.

Billy Gunn is turning back the hands of time. He is 8-0 in tag action with son Colten. Their recent success has been as a trios unit with Austin. The last win from Billy & Colten as a duo was in August. They have victories over three variations of the Wingmen, Luther & Serpentico, Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson, and Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. It is time for the Gunn Club to step up in competition. Darby Allin and Sting would probably take that challenge.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?