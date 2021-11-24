AEW Rewind: Hangman Page behind the scenes, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Bryan Danielson versus Colt Cabana, CM Punk versus QT Marshall, and Thunder Rosa versus Jamie Hayter in Chicago.

Cabana understands Danielson’s quest for the world title, but he pledged to watch Hangman’s back. The Dark Order taught Cabana about family and being part of a team. For the TBS Championship tournament bout, Hayter hits harder than anyone and will prove it against Thunder Rosa.

At Full Gear, Hangman Page had a nifty entrance package riding a horse through the streets of Minneapolis. AEW released behind the scenes footage of production. It was Page’s idea, but he had no idea they would have to close down city streets to accomplish the shoot. Hangman reflected on riding a horse into AEW and now into Full Gear for the world title fight. Coming full circle was more emotional than he expected.

Tony Khan provided info for when we would find out more info about the Owen Hart Cup memorial tournament.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 20, 2021

Touching on story beats on Elevation and Dark, Bear Country is back from injury looking for tag team success, and Anthony Greene earned a win then was booked to wrestle Adam Cole next week on Dark.

Being the Elite

“So Long, Kenny” - Being The Elite, Ep. 283 (here) featured:

Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa couldn’t sleep, so Adam Cole read them a bedtime story from the Young Bucks’ book, which is now available on paperback.

The Elite sang high-pitched tunes and mimicked flute noises.

Matt Jackson had a rough week. Jungle Boy tried to kill him on PPV, and Kenny Omega lost the world title to Hangman Page. It was an 18 hour travel day getting to Virginia. Neither of the Bucks were medically cleared to wrestle. Matt drowned his sorrows with vegan desserts.

The Bucks waited in gorilla position for the super secret sign to help Cole on Rampage. The signal was a blatant wave of the arm.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver were in Cole’s hotel bed again. Cole hated the new t-shirt of the Dark Order smooching his cheeks. Cole went to sleep with a nightmare that they did it again.

Ryan Nemeth played trumpet in the pool lamenting over his girlfriend breakup. Being heartbroken led to Nemeth inventing the blues style of music.

Best Friends watched film of Wheeler Yuta losing to Wardlow. Statlander was behind Yuta, who asked if she was going to choke him out. Nope. Rocky Romero did it instead.

2point0 chewed out sad boy Eddie Kingston for letting his emotions fester. They also received notice that it has almost been 30 days since defending the BTE Championship. They need to do so or else be stripped.

The Elite feasted on food in their hotel room in a state of sadness. Matt did alcohol for the first time by drinking root beer. Cole offered Omega a Monster caffeine drink. Omega was hesitant to consume it after Cole previously died from drinking a poisoned Monster. Omega took a sip and admitted that he was actually happy Hangman was able to beat him.

We’ll close with Taz promoting an FTW beard oil and balm from Mad Cat. The cool part is that the company uses about 90% of profits toward rescuing stray cats.