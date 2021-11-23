Watch AEW Dark Episode 118

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 23, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen

Brick Aldrige vs. Matt Hardy (w/Jora Johl)

Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan

Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. The Acclaimed

Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver (w/Dark Order & -1) vs. “Captain” Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex & Caine Carter

Karma Dean vs. Riho

Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) vs. Zack Clayton

Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty

Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez

Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)

Enjoy the show!