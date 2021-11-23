Watch AEW Dark Episode 118

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 23, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen
- Brick Aldrige vs. Matt Hardy (w/Jora Johl)
- Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan
- Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan
- Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. The Acclaimed
- Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver (w/Dark Order & -1) vs. “Captain” Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
- Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex & Caine Carter
- Karma Dean vs. Riho
- Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) vs. Zack Clayton
- Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty
- Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez
- Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...