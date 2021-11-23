 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark Episode 118

By Geno Mrosko
The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 23, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen
  • Brick Aldrige vs. Matt Hardy (w/Jora Johl)
  • Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan
  • Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan
  • Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. The Acclaimed
  • Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver (w/Dark Order & -1) vs. “Captain” Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
  • Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex & Caine Carter
  • Karma Dean vs. Riho
  • Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) vs. Zack Clayton
  • Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty
  • Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez
  • Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)

Enjoy the show!

