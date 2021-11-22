 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 38

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Nov. 22, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Tony Nese vs. Logan Laroux
  • The Bunny & Penelope Ford & Emi Sakura (w/Mei Suruga) vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami & “Legit” Leyla Hirsh
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Keys
  • Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
  • Duke Davis & Ganon Jones & Baron Black vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
  • Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico
  • Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase & Irvin Legend
  • Trish Adora vs. Riho

Enjoy the show!

