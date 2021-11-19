Jade Cargill advances in the TBS Championship Tournament

Tonight’s (Nov. 19) episode of AEW Rampage included a second round TBS Championship Tournament match between Red Velvet and her rival Jade Cargill. This match has been building up for a while with both women antagonizing each other from ringside in recent weeks, including a pull-apart brawl.

Cargill has been unstoppable thus far in AEW with a spotless win-loss record; it was always going to be an uphill battle for the babyface.

Velvet had a damn close near fall towards the end of the fight when she countered Cargill’s Jaded finisher, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done. Velvet missed her finisher afterwards, leaving her vulnerable to the next Jaded attempt. That was good enough for the three count.

Cargill remains undefeated and advances in the tournament, where she’ll face the winner of next week’s match between Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa.

Do you think Cargill is going all the way to the TBS title, Cagesiders?

