Winter is Coming to AEW again, and CM Punk gets his opponent for Chicago

Last December’s Winter is Coming card featured some of the biggest moments in AEW’s brief history, with the surprising debut of Sting as well as Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW world championship.
The event is returning again this year. AEW announced it will take place on December 15 in Garland, Texas.
It’s just been made official by #AEW GM @TonyKhan: #WinterIsComing to #AEWDynamite Dec. 15 at the @CulwellCenter in Garland, TX. At last year's event we saw @KennyOmegamanX crowned #AEW World Champion. What will happen this year? Get your tickets now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
- https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/WazzvdeSQd
No matches have been announced for the card. Could this be the night that Bryan Danielson gets his world title match against Hangman Adam Page?
That wasn’t the only event being hyped up by All Elite Wrestling. They are going to be in Chicago for Thanksgiving week, and that means CM Punk has to put someone’s ass to sleep. So who will it be? Did you guess MJF? Not yet, folks. It will instead be the extremely interesting wrestler QT Marshall.
Marshall issued the challenge for next week’s Dynamite, and Punk accepted:
QT made the challenge & now it's official: @CMPunk v @QTMarshall Wednesday on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8e/5p on TNT from Chicago!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
PLUS:
-@bryandanielson v @ColtCabana
-#CodyRhodes/PAC/#LuchaBros v @malakaiblxck/@AndradeElIdolo/#FTR
-TBS Championship Tourney: @thunderrosa22 v @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/FBee3i6Li6
What do you think AEW will come up with for this year’s Winter is Coming card, Cagesiders?
Loading comments...