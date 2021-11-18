You won’t have to wait long at all for Chris Jericho’s next cruise

If you missed out on Chris Jericho’s October cruise and are itching for a chance to spend a few days on the open seas with the Demo God, AEW wrestlers, and assorted entertainment acts from the worlds of music and comedy, you won’t have to wait long for the next opportunity.

The Demo God has announced that “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover” is set to take place just in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2022, from March 14 to March 18. This is Jericho’s fourth cruise, and it will travel between Miami and the Bahamas.

Can you say STACKED? See you March 14-18, 2022. #FourLeafClover pic.twitter.com/VK0zpasQ27 — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) November 18, 2021

You can find details on pricing and payment options over at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

Is anyone planning to set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl next March with Jericho, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Boogeyman, Mickie James, the Good Brothers, King Haku, Brutus Beefcake, and the rest of the gang on Rock ‘n’ Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover?