AEW gets good news in the ratings for Dynamite

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 17) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 984,000 viewers for a 0.37 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 3rd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are up from last week’s 913,000 and 0.35, respectively, with the same third place finish. AEW isn’t back up to the levels they consistently reached throughout September, but they are heading in the right direction.

This was the fallout episode of Dynamite following the Full Gear pay-per-view where Hangman Page won the AEW world championship from Kenny Omega. The AEW debuts of Tomohiro Ishii and Jay Lethal were promoted in advance of this card. We also saw Bryan Danielson get booed for bringing up WrestleMania, and CM Punk disrespecting MJF. Ultimately, though, the show did well in the ratings because of the one-two combo of a Hook appearance and The Blade wrestling in a tag team match.

If the last two years are any indication, next week’s Dynamite numbers will tank hard on the eve of Thanksgiving. AEW will try to counter that trend in Chicago with Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Championship Tournament match, and an 8-man tag pitting Cody Rhodes, PAC, Rey Fenix, and Pentagon against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.