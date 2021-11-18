Following rumors that his shoulders are in rough shape and he needs surgery, Kenny Omega said goodbye on last night’s (Nov. 17) episode of Dynamite.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Omega is probably looking at multiple surgeries and will be out for a while:

“He’s got a lot of different issues - knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia - that he’s been working through. There’s others, too. So, he’ll be getting multiple surgeries, most likely, and everything is kind of to be determined. I guess the idea is to try to get as many of these things taken care of at the same time, but that’s a lot of body parts to rehab at the same time. I’m not sure when it’s all going to go down. I don’t have confirmed whether he’s doing the AAA show on December the 4th or not...he’s done with AEW most likely for a while until everything heals up. There’s no target date. I think he’s hoping February, maybe, but that’s probably premature because they haven’t done the surgeries yet.”

Omega is scheduled to defend the Megacampeonato against Hijo del Vikingo on Dec. 4 at Triplemania Regia, and it’s not clear if his current injuries will interfere with AAA’s plans.