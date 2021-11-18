AEW rolled into Norfolk, Virginia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Nov. 19) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin defeated Billy Gunn. Gunn took 95% of the match and kicked out of the first Coffin Drop at a one count. A second Coffin Drop was good enough to get Darby the win. Afterwards, Gunn Club hit the ring and beat up Darby and Sting.

Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defeated Adam Cole & Bobby Fish in a tag team match. The finish came after the Young Bucks tried to interfere but were chased away by Christian. Cole bailed from the ring in the process, leaving Fish in there to fall to Jungle Boy’s Snare Trap.

