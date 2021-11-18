Hangman’s reign is off to a hell of a start

National Cowboy Shit Day, and the start of Hangman Adam Page’s reign as the fourth ever AEW World champion, was a rousing success.

It certainly helped that he had one of the best to ever do it as a foil. Bryan Danielson proved his credentials by turning one of the greatest babyface moments in the history of the business - the culmination of his YES Movement angle at WrestleMania XXX - into a line that got boos. But Hanger held his own, delivering several great lines, starting with throwing Danielson’s taunt about wishing the title shot he’s earned was against the departing Kenny Omega back in Bryan’s face: “It’s not Kenny Omega because I beat his ass at Full Gear, and actually, if I’m not mistaken, I managed to do it in less than 30 minutes.”

A great thing we’re seeing out of Page now is that while the insecurities that were central to his character arc are probably still in there, they’re beneath a layer of confidence the support of his friends, family & the fans gave him, and that he earned by taking the title from his former tag partner. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was great, but the Swaggy Millennial Cowboy is better.

Now his reign is going to start by trying to slay a heel American Dragon. That’s some Cowboy Shit.

But that story will continue next week when Danielson faces Colt Cabana in Chicago, and we have lots of highlights from last night’s Dynamite to show you.

As is AEW’s model these days, YouTube videos are being doled out slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in this playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Celebrate National Cowboy S*** Day with the New AEW World Champion

Bryan Danielson Confronts the New AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Did CM Punk Get into MJF’s Head?

Was Jay Lethal able to Capture the TNT Championship in his Debut?

The American Dragon has put @theAdamPage's friends in #DarkOrder on his hit list and calls out Chicago's own @ColtCabana for next week's #AEWDynamite in the Windy City. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/TFiF5GaubR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

The Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishii & @orangecassidy teaming together on #AEWDynamite right now...Wild!



Watch LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/kjxSLHoUqP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

#AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker is throwing her full support behind @jmehytr in her upcoming TBS Women's Championship Tournament quarterfinal match against @thunderrosa22. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Kd6WdmSUTj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

The #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros have something special next week in Chicago in a huge 8-man tag! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/eUsaUwj7v1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.