CM Punk laughs in MJF’s face

What’s next for CM Punk after his bloody brawl with Eddie Kingston at Full Gear? Or MJF after cheating to win his battle of AEW Young Pillars with Darby Allin?

How about each other?

That’s what it looked like we were going to start on the Nov. 17 Dynamite. And we probably still will. But first it looks like Punk is going to beat Maxwell Jacob Friedman at his own game.

The Best in the World cut off Max while he was disrespecting the Norfolk, Virginia crowd, and teasing being the subject of a “bidding war” in 2024. But after entering to “Cult of Personality” and a HOLY SHIT chant, when MJF offered his hand in introduction, Punk laughed in the young heel’s face and walked out.

You love to see it! @CMPunk knows how to push the buttons of @The_MJF - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8GuPUMwgOi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

That left Maxwell fuming, which is exactly what Punk had planned.

Ready for CM Punk vs. MJF?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.