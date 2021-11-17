Serena Deeb helps Nyla Rose eliminate Hikaru Shida from the TNT Title Tournament

The first TBS Title Tournament quarterfinal match took place on the Nov. 17 episode of Dynamite from Norfolk, Virginia.

It pitted Hikaru Shida against Nyla Rose, but Shida had a few things going against her. For one, there was Rose’s manager, Vickie Guerrero. For another, the Japanese star came in with a bum knee from her first round match against Serena Deeb (that was aggravated by a Guerrero kendo stick shot last Saturday at Full Gear).

Shida fought her way through the knee, and took out Vickie by returning the gift of kendo stick shots.

She didn’t account for a run-in from Deeb, however.

It took Rose a little while to take advantage, but Hikaru was unable to capitalize on a few missed moves due to her injury. The Native Beast finally found the right move, stretching her opponent’s bad knee across her neck and forcing her to tap.

Rose advances to face the winner of Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho in the semi-finals.

