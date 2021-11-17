Ishii & Cassidy make their case as CHAOS’ top tag team

It wasn’t the Kazuchika Okada appearance many were hoping for, and it was part of Best Friends/Hardy Family Office feud a lot of fans think is well past its expiration date. But an appearance by New Japan’s NEVER Openweight champion Tomohiro Ishii was still a big deal - and I don’t say that just because I’m a Stone Pitbull superfan.

Big Tom was accompanied by Rocky Romero for his tag match with Orange Cassidy against The Butcher & The Blade. The match built to a big man showdown between Ishii and Butcher...

Write or chop what you want, STONE PITBULL DOES NOT CARE. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ej2BpLyt5J — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 18, 2021

OC got a chance to run wild, but eventually fell victim to the numbers game. That threatened to fell Ishii as well, but Romero took out Blade when he tried to use the brass knuckles, Cassidy took out the entire HFO with a dive, and Big Tom hit the delay brainbuster for the win.

Showing respect with a bow, Orange left the ring for Ishii & Romero. Now send him to Japan so this dynamic duo can continue this run of greatness.

