Omega says goodbye, and Danielson plays the heel

AEW didn’t waste any time following up on Full Gear. The start of the Nov. 17 fallout of Dynamite kicked off with a message from the man who lost last Saturday’s main event. Following up on reports Kenny Omega likely going to be taking time off to deal with numerous injuries, the former World champ told The Elite & the fans that he’s headed off to fix some things. He also planted another seed for an issue with Adam Cole whenever he returns.

From there, it was out to the ring for a celebration with the new champ, Hangman Page. Tonight’s show is in Page’s home state of Virginia, and the Norfolk crowd was very excited to see the Anxious Millennial Cowboy on National Cowboy Shit Day.

That celebration didn’t last long, as Page’s first challenger crashed the party. The two men traded some relatively good natured shots...

... before Bryan Danielson showed a side we haven’t seen since he was carrying a recycled WWE championship belt. He’s had an edge to him since debuting in AEW, but whether it was mind games or a full heel turn, the American Dragon was a straight-up d!ck to Hangman, his fans in VA, and his friends in Dark Order.

Their brawl led right into Danielson’s match with Evil Uno. Uno put up a fight, but got his head kicked in before going out to a triangle choke. Bryan held the hold to send a message, then told Tony Schiavone he’s going to go through every member of Dark Order until he gets to the champ. That’ll continue next Wednesday with Colt Cabana at Dynamite in Chicago. But first, the Dragon soaked in Virginia’s boos.

