AEW Rankings (Nov. 17, 2021): New #1s across the board

AEW released their latest rankings (Nov. 17, 2021). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Boom shakalaka, we have movement. Hangman Page is the new world champion, so he moved to the title side from #1. Bryan Danielson was victorious in the world title eliminator tournament to boost his stock from #3 to #1. Kenny Omega is licking his wounds from dropping the belt into #2. Miro’s loss in the tournament saw him fall from #2 to #5. Scorpio Sky benefit from that dip to rise one spot into #3. Orange Cassidy’s loss to Matt Hardy, via brass knuckles to the kisser courtesy of Blade, saw him exit from #5. That opened the door for Jungle Boy to scoot in at #4.

Danielson is taking a risky bout against Evil Uno on Dynamite. Danielson has nothing to gain, since he is already guaranteed a shot at Hangman’s title. For the TNT Championship, Sammy Guevara will defend against the debuting Jay Lethal.

Women:

Jade Cargill is back at the top. Tay Conti’s loss to Dr. Britt Baker DMD pushed her from #1 to #3. Cargill and Thunder Rosa moved up one sport accordingly.

Nyla Rose can improve her position with a win over Hikaru Shida in the TBS tournament on Dynamite. The Native Beast needs to strike while the iron is hot, because Shida will be competing with an injured leg.

Tag Team:

Young Bucks are also on top again. FTR did their darnedest to cheat the Lucha Bros, but they still came up short and sank from #1 to #3. Jurassic Express moved up one place to #2. Private Party was dumped in favor of Santana & Ortiz at #5.

The Acclaimed have a big match on Dynamite to maintain their top 5 rank when they battle Lio Rush & Dante Martin. Individually, Rush and Martin are better talents. As a unit, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have the experience edge. This will only be the second tag outing for Rush and his protege.

It will be interesting which direction the women’s division and tag team division head to create new challengers. There’s still a lot of time left in the year to squeeze in at least one more defense. Most of Baker’s adversaries are tied up in the TBS Championship tournament. Perhaps Serena Deeb could finagle a shot at gold. She has the credentials to do so. On the tag side, the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express both have recent losses to the Lucha Bros, and they’ve been more focused on each other as trios rather than racking up wins to make a case for a title shot. Perhaps a showdown is in order to determine the next #1 contender.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?