AEW Rewind: Full Gear fallout, Cody Rhodes not turning heel isn’t a trap, more!

This week’s ‘Road to’ video was all about Full Gear fallout. Clips highlighted Hangman Page, CM Punk, Jay Lethal, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Inner Circle, Jurassic Express & Christian Cage, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and the Acclaimed in post-match comments. Tony Schiavone also spoke about his history with Baron von Raschke.

Quick summary of the talking points:

Page discussed lying to himself about achieving success. He talked a big game clouded by inner doubt, but he finally made it to the top.

Punk told hard truths to Kingston, but that doesn’t make him a bad guy. Punk has yet to lose. If anyone has a problem, come see him.

Lethal was honored by the fan reaction to his arrival. He plans on taking down Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship.

Baker is bored with nobody left in the division to challenge her.

Inner Circle is a crew of badass street fighters.

Under the guidance of Christian, Jurassic Express now know what it is like to win at an elite level.

Shida knows she is a better wrestler than Rose, and Rose plans to beat that ass.

The Acclaimed are going to make Dante Martin bleed.

Hangman Page is riding high, however, he has big shoes to fill if he wants to keep the world title for an extended run. He’s already on the list of longest reigning champs with Kenny Omega, so he knows the challenge that awaits.

Top 5 longest reigning champions in AEW history:



1) Hikaru Shida - 372 Days

2) Kenny Omega - 346 Days

3) Young Bucks - 302 Days

4) Jon Moxley - 277 Days

5) Kenny Omega & Adam Page - 228 Days#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/JPGyj9oo3S — All Elite Facts (@AllEliteFacts) November 15, 2021

In a chat on Busted Open, Cody Rhodes reiterated that he will not be turning heel. Despite what fans think, it is not a trick to set up a swerve. AEW doesn’t rely on the same, old storytelling tricks. Cody feels like he has three more years full-time in the ring. He wants to finish out just being himself.

Matt Hardy backed up his warning to Orange Cassidy that there would be pain. Hardy offered OC one final chance to leave AEW. Otherwise, OC and the Best Friends will be left in a puddle of piss and blood.

One minor detail I missed while consuming Rampage is that Brian Pillman Jr. tightened up his mullet.

There weren’t a whole lot of story beats on Elevation and Dark. Too Fast Too Fuego improved their record to 3-0 with the masked man who allegedly is not Cody Rhodes. Arn Anderson popped his finger gun, so Julia Hart could pop QT Marshall in the mush.

Check out the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Student Showcase III (here) to catch of glimpse of potential stars of the future. The participants are wrestlers who trained with Dustin Rhodes.

Ricky Starks was the latest guest on Shot of Brandi (here). They sipped on apple cider mimosas and chowed on Thanksgiving leftovers hash. Starks chipped his fingernail while chopping onions. He also burned his thumb when Brandi placed his bowl on the burner.

Being the Elite

“Hangman’s Tale” - Being The Elite, Ep. 282 (here) featured:

Nick Jackson was back making prank calls.

Kenny Omega scored at video gambling in the casino.

Ryan Nemeth was dressed in a shark outfit to threaten Brandon Cutler.

The Elite went through a mirror maze at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

The Bucks scouted Rampage to help Adam Cole, then they cut a promo for TV.

Nick taped his beard to spray his mustache pink.

Jam scat session in the bathroom with Nick and Cole.

Highlights from the PPV match between the SuperKliq and Jurassic Express & Christian Cage. Cutler caught footage of Nick and Christian fighting inside an elevator. The SuperKliq soaked their wounds in defeat.

Rocky Romero visited Chuck Taylor and the Best Friends. Wheeler Yuta pretended he was Trent. Romero began hallucinating Yuta’s head on Trent’s bodies in his memories of the Roppongi Vice tag team.

2point0 chewed out Aubrey Edwards about their subpar video game stats.

Montage of the world title fight between Omega and Hangman Page. After Hangman won the championship, hugs were aplenty backstage and the nameplate was changed on the belt.

We’ll close with merch just in time for the holiday season. New action figures were released for Young Bucks, Lance Archer (1 & 2), FTR, Santana, Ortiz, Tay Conti, Wardlow, Nyla Rose (1 & 2), MJF (1 & 2), and bloody head Dr. Britt Baker DMD. The one that takes the cake for me is Sting with his baseball bat.

AEW also offers ornaments for Christmas trees.

