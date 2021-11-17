AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Nov. 17, 2021): Full Gear fallout

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from Chartaway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It features the fallout from Sat., Nov. 13’s Full Gear PPV, including a celebration for new World champ, Hangman Page! Plus, Sammy Guevara defends the TNT title against new signee Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy teams with his new CHAOS teammate Tomohiro Ishii against The Butcher & The Blade, #1 contender Bryan Danielson take on Dark Order’s Evil Uno, a TBS Title Tournament quarterfinal between Nyla Rose & Hikaru Shida, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin - and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 17