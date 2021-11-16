Watch AEW Dark Episode 117

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 16, 2021) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana vs. The Acclaimed

Dark Order’s John Silver vs. Peter Avalon

Dark Order’s 10 vs. Mikey Wild

Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook)

Riho & Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizuanmi vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny & Emi Sakura (w/Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga)

Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Renny D & Arik Cannon

The Wingmen’s JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth and The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/QT Marshall) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson & Varsity Blonds (w/Arn Anderson & Julia Hart)

Craven Knyte vs. Scorpio Sky (w/Ethan Page)

Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace

Andrade El Ídolo (w/Jose The Assistant) vs. Jah-C

Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Groe

Hyan vs. Ruby Soho

Enjoy the show!