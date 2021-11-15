Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 37

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Nov. 15, 2021) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

Andrade El Ídolo (w/Jose The Assistant) vs. Lord Crewe

Charlie Kruel vs. Ruby Soho (w/Billy Roc)

Nasty Russ & T-Money & Shawn Cook vs. Gunn Club

Matt Hardy & The Blade & Isiah Kassidy vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels

Nyla Rose & The Bunny & Emi Sakura (w/Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil, and Mei Suruga) vs. Riho & Ryo Mizunami & Skye Blue

QT Marshall vs. Dark Order’s John Silver

