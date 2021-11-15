Eddie Kingston comments on injury reports

Eddie Kingston had to pull out of a scheduled convention appearance yesterday (Nov. 14) after losing a brutal war with CM Punk at Full Gear the night before.

That led to a lot of concern from fans about the Mad King, who despite the loss is one of the hottest wrestlers in the business right now. Eddie’s time in AEW has turned a lot of people who follow the independent scene on to his talents, and him openly sharing his behind-the-scenes story & struggles in things like last week’s Players’ Tribune post has fans rallying behind the former Chikara Grand champion.

Rest easy, scripted fight fans. Kingston says he’s alright. He’ll make his next indie date, Nov. 20 against Vito & Brian Anthony in a two-on-one Street Fight on Northeast Wrestling’s Autumn Ambush in Waterbury, Connecticut. And it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss any AEW dates, either.

Shoulders are fine. We'll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we'll miss no time at work. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 15, 2021

That’s good news.