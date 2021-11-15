The road to Page vs. Danielson begins on Dynamite

Full Gear not only gave us a new AEW World champion on Saturday night (Nov. 13), it also set up his first defense.

After finally slaying his personal dragon in Kenny Omega, Hangman Page will now have to face the American Dragon, one of the best to ever do it, Bryan Danielson.

We don’t know yet when that match will happen, but AEW isn’t wasting any time getting into the story. The PPV fallout edition of Dynamite this Weds., Nov. 17 will feature Danielson against a friend of the new champ - Dark Order’s Evil Uno.

.@bryandanielson won the Eliminator Tournament & is #1 contender to NEW #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage! Bryan aims to continue his amazing unbeaten AEW run + potentially get in Hangman’s head THIS WEDNESDAY #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT: Bryan Danielson vs. @EvilUno pic.twitter.com/al2gQkjByU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2021

Uno and the Dark Order were key figures in Hangman’s tale, offering their support when he was down and continuing to provide it even when his self-loathing threatened to do him in. Bryan kicking his f***ing head in will definitely send a message to our cowboy champion.

That match joins these already announced matches for this week’s Dynamite in Page’s home state of Virginia:

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & new NEVER Openweight champ Tomohiro Ishii (who isn’t Ibushi, but is one hell of a consolation prize*)

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title Tournament quarterfinal match

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT championship

