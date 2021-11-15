Kenny Omega has been having awesome matches while experiencing vertigo in the ring

Don Callis often refers to Kenny Omega as The God of Professional Wrestling. Omega’s latest injury news adds to this legend.

On top of scuttlebutt that Omega has been working with extreme shoulder problems, it was recently revealed that he suffers bouts of vertigo while wrestling. Omega discussed this medical issue during a chiropractic session with Dr. Beau Hightower. That’s the man that uses mallets and spikes to hammer his clients.

On the topic of Omega’s C1 vertebra, the Best Bout Machine shared:

It’s been an issue since 2018. I just get real bad vertigo. I get dizzy in the ring. The room spins. It’s been a new skill I’ve had to inherit, which is wrestling in a spinning ring. So, to make sure I get that straightened out as much as I can as often as I can is really paramount for my performances.

Omega didn’t go into detail about how often or how long his bouts of vertigo last in the ring, but it’s insane to imagine even competing with that condition let alone at such a high level. I never would have known judging by Omega’s AEW world title loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear if not for these stories. It looked like just another day putting on primo bouts for Omega.

Aside from the snaps, crackles, and pops, the full video is worth checking out for the interesting conversation. Omega discussed Ultimate Warrior, Mr. Perfect, and RVD as being childhood inspirations for his wrestling career and his top three anime being Hajime no Ippo, Slam Dunk, and Yuri on Ice.

The one story I found most intriguing was Omega coming to the realization that he was an entertainer. He won a gold medal in a local jiu-jitsu tournament, but he was frustrated that the victory came by points. Omega had the mentality of finish or be finished to entertain the crowd. He realized that probably wouldn’t be the best strategy for an MMA career when facing fighters like Wanderlei Silva. If his focus was on getting attention rather than a game plan to win, then he could be in big trouble. That’s when Omega decided to give pro wrestling one more shot and never looked back.